Northern Light Health to outsource 1,400 workers to Minnesota-based company

PORTLAND, Maine — Northern Light Health employs more than 12,000 people in Maine. But soon, more than 11 percent of that workforce will have a different employer.

The healthcare organization said 1,400 employees will soon be outsourced to the Minnesota-based company Optum. It's all part of a new strategic relationship between the two companies.

Most workers impacted by this move work in revenue, information, care management, and supply chain services.

Officials clarified this is not a layoff, according to internal documents obtained by NEWS CENTER Maine. Instead, it's a way to "reduce administrative costs."

The employees will continue to support Northern Light Health in Maine under Optum.

Northern Light said the partnership will give the company access to new tools and more resources to enhance patient experiences and allow providers to focus on patient care.

"Optum brings innovation and expertise to a broad range of support services that will help us manage some operational functions so we can focus on what we do best – care for the people of Maine," Northern Light's President and CEO Timothy Dentry said in a statement.

The employees are expected to start working for Optum in March.