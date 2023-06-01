Northern Light Health is offering free CNA training program

The program allows people to earn an income and ensures a job after completion.

BANGOR, Maine — A free statewide program through Northern Light Health is helping people get started in the nursing field.

Northern Light Health is offering a free certified nursing assistant (CNA) training program for people looking for a career in nursing. The program allows people to earn an income and ensures a job after completion.

"I was able to be a mom. I was able to take my class and know that I had a job at the end and work the entire time," Cynthia Lambert said.

Lambert became a CNA in April and now works at Eastern Maine Medical Center after completing her certification through the program.

"Aside from being a mom, there's nothing in this world that makes me feel more complete and useful," she said.

The program is a 6-week, 130-hour course that includes lab time, in-person classroom lectures, and clinicals. It's offered through the Harold Alfond Center for the Advancement of Maine's Workforce.

Northern Light has more than 200 CNA positions open throughout the state, according to its associate vice president of talent acquisition and career development, Joanna Morrison. The program can serve as a stepping stone to other opportunities in the nursing field.

"It wouldn't be just that one-stop position you'd have a lot of different opportunities along the way, and a lot of different directions to go," Morrison said.

The Maine Hospital Association predicts there will be a shortage of about 1,500 registered nurses in the state by 2025, and Morrison said increasing the number of CNAs helps retain more RNs as well.

Lambert said she is now hoping to go to nursing school to continue her nursing education to become an RN. She said this program has helped her learn at an accelerated pace while giving her hospital and patient care experience.

"They're ready to hit the ground running because they've been immersed so much in the hospital," Natalie Trombley, nurse manager of EMMC nursing education, said.

If you're interested in learning more about the program, click here.