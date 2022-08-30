Free CNA training across Maine via Northern Light Health

BANGOR, Maine — Maine is facing a health care worker shortage. This is not a new problem, but one of the state's largest hospital systems has come up with a new way to try and fill open positions.
This fall, Northern Light Health is partnering with Eastern Maine Community College to offer a free program to train certified nursing assistants.
Systemwide, Northern Light Health is short about 100 certified nursing assistants, according to Northern Light Health Director of Career Development Joanna Morrison.
“It's really a pathway for people to start their health care journey as a career," Morrison told NEWS CENTER Maine. "It’s a good jumping-off point for people to get that training behind them."
Upcoming Training Programs:
Aroostook County - ARGould Hospital/MarsHill ContinuingCare
- CNA program: Next class will start at ARGould Hospital in late October/early November 2022
Bangor Area - Eastern Maine Medical Center
- CNA program: Next class starts Oct. 10, 2022
Hybrid (Virtual/Onsite) - CADean/Lakewood Continuing Care/Maine Coast Hospital/BlueHill Hospital
- CNA program: Next class starts Oct. 3, 2022
Piscataquis County - Mayo Hospital
- CNA program: Next class starts Oct. 3, 2022
Southern Maine - Mercy Hospital
- CNA Program: Next class TBD
More information can be found on Northern Light Health's website.
To apply for the class, you can call 207-564-2942 or email cgarneau@emcc.edu.