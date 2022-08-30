Free CNA training across Maine via Northern Light Health

Systemwide, Northern Light Health is short about 100 certified nursing assistants, according to the health system's director of career development.

BANGOR, Maine — Maine is facing a health care worker shortage. This is not a new problem, but one of the state's largest hospital systems has come up with a new way to try and fill open positions.

This fall, Northern Light Health is partnering with Eastern Maine Community College to offer a free program to train certified nursing assistants.

Systemwide, Northern Light Health is short about 100 certified nursing assistants, according to Northern Light Health Director of Career Development Joanna Morrison.

“It's really a pathway for people to start their health care journey as a career," Morrison told NEWS CENTER Maine. "It’s a good jumping-off point for people to get that training behind them."

Upcoming Training Programs:

Aroostook County - ARGould Hospital/MarsHill ContinuingCare

CNA program: Next class will start at ARGould Hospital in late October/early November 2022

Bangor Area - Eastern Maine Medical Center

CNA program: Next class starts Oct. 10, 2022

Hybrid (Virtual/Onsite) - CADean/Lakewood Continuing Care/Maine Coast Hospital/BlueHill Hospital

CNA program: Next class starts Oct. 3, 2022

Piscataquis County - Mayo Hospital

CNA program: Next class starts Oct. 3, 2022

Southern Maine - Mercy Hospital

CNA Program: Next class TBD

More information can be found on Northern Light Health's website.