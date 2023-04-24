Northern Light Health lifts mask policy for first time since start of COVID pandemic

The health care company announced the decision last week to do away with mandatory mask wearing for most staff and visitors.

BANGOR, Maine — Northern Light Health has become the first major health care provider in the state to do away with its universal masking policy.

According to an announcement released late last week, most staff and visitors are no longer required to wear masks in any Northern Light Health facilities.

Masking will still be required for staff and visitors in certain spaces, such as cancer treatment and infusion centers. Anyone who has signs of a respiratory illness, with or without a fever, will also have to mask, as well as those who have signs or known exposure to COVID-19.

The company also said it will be respecting anyone who wishes to wear a mask if they choose to, and it will respect requests from patients who wish to have their care team wear masks.

“Masking continues to be a vital part of our infection prevention toolbox. While many of us are excited for this next step, and to see the end of universal masking, it’s important to remember that masks provide protection from many illnesses and that doesn’t end with the COVID-19 becoming endemic or a policy change,” Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations & Chief Access Officer Glenda Dwyer said in a press release.

Northern Light Health's Dr. James Jarvis said health care leaders have been in discussion with the Maine Hospital Association for the past couple of weeks to ensure the decision to lift the mask policy was the right one. Other factors such as a low positivity rate in the state and careful planning were also brought into conversation.

"We had seen some other states who had gone to a mask optional policy but probably didn't do the rollout as good as they could have, so we wanted to make sure one that we had proper communication," Jarvis explained. "Especially that we really want people to feel and understand that if they wanted to continue to mask, we support and respect that decision."