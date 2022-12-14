Bangor hospital will close acute inpatient rehab program

The program, which treats patients with traumatic injuries and those recovering from surgery, will close at the end of the year.

BANGOR, Maine — Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center announced on Wednesday that it will close its inpatient acute rehabilitation program at the end of the year.

The program treats patients with traumatic injuries and those recovering from surgery.

"This change helps us meet the greatest needs of the community with the resources we have available and will not reduce our employed staff as there are hundreds of open positions at EMMC and throughout Northern Light Health," spokeswoman Amy Kenney told NEWS CENTER Maine. "This program change affects under 50 employees."

Kenney said staff are working to ensure patients are placed appropriately to continue their rehabilitation.

No additional information was immediately available.