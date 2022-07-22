Northern Light Acadia Hospital receives $1M donation from King Foundation

The Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation's generous donation will allow the hospital to strengthen its care.

BANGOR, Maine — Earlier this week, the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation donated $1 million dollars to Northern Light Acadia Hospital's fundraising campaign.

The generous donation will be used to address the demand for mental health services in Maine as part of the hospital’s “Acadia for All” campaign.

Aside from the financial support the donation brings, President Scott Oxley of Northern Light Acadia Hospital says he is grateful for the King Foundation.

“A donation to this magnitude is quite spectacular to help us with our financial goal, but more importantly, to me, it was validation that this project matters in the community,” Oxley said.

The hospital says the campaign was brought on after realizing the lack of behavioral and mental health services in the state.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Maine, 1 in 4 Mainers are affected by a mental health condition.

“We recognized that a great light has been shined upon mental health services and the importance to do more in the community," Oxley said.

With the donation, the hospital plans to construct a new pediatric wing, expand geriatric care and research, and strengthen the hospital’s workforce.

The hospital currently holds a pediatric space for children including a ropes course, group rooms, and garden for hands-on learning.

Pediatric Psychologist Dr. Nadia Mendiola is looking forward to advancing her care with the patients with the new spaces.

“There are just amazing things planned, we have bigger group rooms, rooms set just for occupational therapy — specific art rooms I mean... I just cannot wait," Mendiola said.