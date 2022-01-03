North Berwick Police Department 'Going Gold' during March

Throughout the month, officers will be wearing a gold patch to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer.

NORTH BERWICK, Maine — One police department in York County is looking to support those battling childhood cancer and their families. The North Berwick Police Department will wear gold patches on its uniforms during March.

"I hope that seeing these patches shows kids that they're not alone, and that they matter, and that we all think they're warriors," North Berwick Police officer Ashley Sargent said.

In addition to donning the gold patches, they will also be available for sale. The department is asking for donations for the patches, and all funds will be donated to the Maine Children's Cancer Program.

"We've had people come in and offer $10. We've had people come in and offer $5. We've had people come in and give us $100. So it's whatever people want to give us for a patch, and it's all going to go to them to support children's cancer," Lt. Daniel Pelkey said.

#GoingGold Throughout March, the North Berwick PD will be wearing these gold patches on their uniforms as part of an effort to raise awareness and money for childhood cancer @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/JEbHz0kRkr — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) March 1, 2022

Pelkey said they've already received donations from areas as far away as Virginia and Texas, and the department has already raised nearly $1000.

Childhood cancer is a cause that's very close to home for the North Berwick Police Department. Shortly before she was hired to the department, Sargent's infant child Wyatt had his own battle with cancer.

"In December of 2017, when he was only a month old, he was diagnosed with a very rare brain cancer called ATRT (Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor)," Sargent said. "He underwent numerous brain surgeries, general surgeries, and a lot of chemotherapy and fought very bravely for 19 of his 20 months. We ultimately lost him to his cancer in August of 2019."

Sargent said she hopes wearing these patches can bring awareness to the challenges of childhood cancer and help support those currently facing it.

"I hope this shows them that they're not alone. Because they're not," Sargent said.

Anyone who would like to support the Maine Children's Cancer Program by donating and receiving a patch can contact the North Berwick Police Department at 207-676-2751 or emailing GoingGold@Townofnorthberwick.org.

Officer Ashley Sargent lost her 20-month-old son Wyatt to a rare brain cancer in 2018. Tonight at 6, hear from Sargent about the idea, and how she hopes it can bring attention to a cause many Maine families face @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/cf9DfX8Ned — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) March 1, 2022