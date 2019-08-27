MANCHESTER, N.H. — A batch of mosquitoes collected in New Hampshire has tested positive for West Nile virus, public health officials announced Tuesday.

New Hampshire's Department of Health and Human Services said the insects were gathered last Monday, Aug. 21, in Manchester.

DHHS said it was working with the city's health department to notify Manchester and nearby residents of the positive test.

"This is the time of the season that we can expect West Nile virus to be identified in New Hampshire,” said state epidemiologist Benjamin Chan. "From this point in the season until there is a statewide mosquito-killing frost, the risk of infection by mosquito-borne viruses will increase."

The virus was first identified in New Hampshire nine years ago this month.

Symptoms usually appear within a week after being bitten, and can include flu-like illness, but many people don't develop any symptoms.

A very small percentage of people infected can go on to develop more serious central nervous system disease, including meningitis or encephalitis.

Anyone with questions about arboviruses, including WNV, can call the New Hampshire Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at 603-271-4496.

Resources on West Nile virus and other arboviruses are available at dhhs.nh.gov, and additional information can be found at cdc.gov.

Here are some guidelines from New Hampshire DHHS:

1. Eliminate standing water and other mosquito breeding locations. (In warm weather, mosquitoes can breed in any puddle that lasts more than 4 days!)

Remove old tires from your property.

Dispose of tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots, or other containers. Don’t overlook containers that have become overgrown by aquatic vegetation.

Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers that are left outside.

Make sure roof gutters are clean and draining properly.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools and hot tubs. If not in use, keep empty and covered and keep covers free of standing water.

Aerate garden ponds or stock them with fish.

Turn over wheelbarrows and change water in birdbaths at least twice weekly.

Turn over plastic wading pools when not in use.

Remind or help neighbors to eliminate breeding sites on their properties.

2. Be aware of where mosquitoes live and breed and keep them from entering your home.

Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Weeds, tall grass, and bushes provide an outdoor home for adult mosquitoes, including several species commonly associated with West Nile virus and eastern equine encephalitis.

Mosquitoes can enter homes through unscreened windows or doors, or broken screens. Make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace all screens in your home that have tears or holes.

Resting mosquitoes can often be flushed from indoor resting sites by using sweeping motions under beds, behind bedside tables etc. and once in flight, exterminated prior to sleeping at night.

3. Protect yourself from mosquito bites.