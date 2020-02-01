MAINE, USA — A law that took effect on New Year's Day makes Maine the fifth state to require private health insurers to cover hearing aids.

The law, the result of a bill sponsored by Rep. James Handy, requires private health insurers and the state’s Medicaid program, MaineCare, to cover hearing aids up to $3,000 per ear every three years.

NEWS CENTER Maine's partners at the Portland Press Herald report that as many as 173,000 Mainers have some level of hearing impairment.

According to the Portland Press Herald, the law will cost state government about $215,000 a year to provide the hearing aid benefits under state employees’ health insurance plans.

The entire Portland Press Herald article can be viewed here.

OTHER STORIES NEWS CENTER MAINE VIEWERS ARE READING