5 people at New Hampshire campground developed Legionnaire's disease

They came down with the illness between early fall 2021 and January 2023

CONCORD, N.H. — Five people who stayed at a New Hampshire campground came down with Legionnaire's disease, a bacterial pneumonia spread by inhaling droplets of water contaminated with the bacteria, the state health department said.

The five who had stayed at the Meredith Woods and Clearwater Campground in Meredith came down with their illness between early fall 2021 and January 2023, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release Monday.

All were hospitalized and later recovered. No deaths were reported.

In addition to the health department, the state Department of Environmental Services is investigating the outbreak to identify water system contamination and implement corrective actions to prevent further infections.

“Anybody choosing to stay at this facility should be aware of the ongoing outbreak investigation and potential risk for exposure to Legionella bacteria through the facility’s water system,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said. “

He said anyone who stayed at the campground in the last couple of weeks and develops pneumonia or fever and respiratory symptoms should talk to their doctor about testing for the Legionella infection.

In 2018, 12 people in Hampton were infected with Legionnaire’s disease and at least one person died.