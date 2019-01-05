SCARBOROUGH, Maine — New England Cancer Specialists (NECS) today announced that the ReVital™ cancer rehabilitation program will be available to patients across its network in Maine in 2019, including an on-site clinic within the NECS offices in Topsham.

ReVital is an innovative cancer rehabilitation program developed by Select Medical, a leading provider of specialized post-acute care. Utilizing physical, occupational and/or speech therapies, ReVital-certified rehabilitation specialists address pain, fatigue, neuropathy and many other cancer-related side effects with encouragement and compassion.

"ReVital is the only oncology-specific rehabilitation program available in our area, and we are pleased to be able to expand access to these evidence-based services for our patients," said NECS CEO Steven D'Amato. "ReVital is designed to help patients regain strength, physical function, comfort and independence. That is a win-win for patients and the oncologists who treat them."

According to articles published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, 60 percent of all people affected by cancer have at least one physical or functional issue as a result of their cancer treatment. In addition, 25 to 60 percent experience lasting pain, while 80 to 90 percent deal with fatigue related to their cancer.

"We are delighted to join with New England Cancer Specialists to ensure that our patients are empowered to maximize their function and quality of life at every stage of the cancer continuum," said Dr. Michael D. Stubblefield, national medical director, ReVital Cancer Rehabilitation, Select Medical.

All ReVital-certified therapists have completed a comprehensive oncology rehabilitation education program guided by the nation's latest evidence-based best practices. Their goal is to advance people's recovery and improve their quality of life, helping them to live well beyond cancer.

In addition to the ReVital clinic at NECS in Topsham, patients will have access to 16 designated Saco Bay-ReVital centers across the state. Saco Bay is an established network of physical therapy clinics owned by Select Medical. ReVital-certified therapists will also treat patients at these locations.

The collaboration with NECS marks the tenth market where the ReVital program is available in the U.S. For more information about ReVital, visit: www.revitalcancerrehab.com.

About New England Cancer Specialists

New England Cancer Specialists (NECS) is an independent, physician-owned community oncology practice. NECS is the region's largest medical oncology group, made up of nearly half of the state's board-certified medical oncologists and hematologists.

The NECS mission is to make life better for people with cancer and blood disorders. NECS providers are nationally recognized for their expertise and experience and provide top-quality, team-based care at locations in Scarborough, Kennebunk, and Topsham.

More information about New England Cancer Specialists is available at: www.newenglandcancerspecialists.org.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on the number of facilities.

Our reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment.

As of March 31, 2019, Select Medical operated 97 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 27 rehabilitation hospitals in 11 states, and 1,684 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia.

Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 525 occupational health centers in 41 states. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites and Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinics. At March 31, 2019, Select Medical had operations in 47 states and the District of Columbia.

Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

