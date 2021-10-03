New England Cancer Specialists hopes to complete new campus at Westbrook's Rock Row by 2023

NECS anticipates relocating their Scarborough office to the new facility. Other NECS offices in Topsham, Kennebunk, and Portsmouth will remain open.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — New England Cancer Specialists (NECS) is working on a new medical and research campus at Rock Row in Westbrook.

According to Victoria Foley, NECS' director of marketing, the campus will include a wide array of medical practices and services, and the target completion date of the campus is late 2023. At that time, NECS anticipates relocating their Scarborough office to the new facility. Other NECS offices in Topsham, Kennebunk, and Portsmouth will remain open.

With the new location at Rock Row, Foley says NECS will be able to focus even more on cancer research, furthering its collaboration with top specialists and researchers domestically and globally. Foley says NECS participates in more clinical trials than any other cancer care facility in Maine.

“This place of healing, where state-of-the-art care, clinical research, and a holistic approach to healthcare merge together, will enhance our mission and continue making life better for people with cancer and blood disorders,” Dr. Chiara Battelli, MD, president of NECS, said. “This contemporary center will allow us to continue offering leading-edge cancer treatments to our patients and participate in research with world-renowned partners who are striving to improve the understanding and treatment of cancer today, and in the future.”

As part of the NECS facility at Rock Row, Foley says:

The main building will be bright in design and beaming with natural light and colorful art.

Infusion bays for cancer treatment will feature glass walls to allow patients to bask in the natural beauty of the area while receiving treatment.

Patient rooms and treatment spaces are being designed to embrace the beautiful Maine setting of Rock Row as well as the adjacent 300-foot-deep-water-filled quarry.

A healing garden with manicured walking trails for patients and families, which will connect to the 70-mile-long Portland Trails Network.

Waterstone Properties Group is the owner and developer of Rock Row.