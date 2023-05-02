Neighbors both fought for their lives with emergency life-saving surgeries

“It came out of nowhere. I had zero experience with hospitals. I've only gone for checkups, to suddenly being in the hospital for a month," a liver recipient said.

SANFORD, Maine — Two young adults who should be excited about their next steps in life, instead found themselves recovering from emergency, life-saving surgeries.

Kyla Terril and Jacob Hilton, both from Sanford, underwent surgeries at Mass General Hospital just a few weeks apart.

But their bond goes beyond their surgeries. The two are also neighbors, making their journey together a little easier.

Hilton was born with a congenital heart defect known as the bicuspid valve, for which he underwent surgery six years ago.

However, Hilton said earlier this year, "...I woke up with terrible pain in his right side and later collapsed at the top of the stairs."

A month ago, he underwent open-heart surgery, causing him to defer his college and life plans.

"These aren't conversations you have with your children, yet. I'm supposed to have these conversations with my children about what I want. I became the healthcare proxy for Jacob not knowing what he would want if his surgery went bad," said Virginia Brooks, Hilton's mother.

Terril suddenly needed a liver this year to save her life due to Wilson's disease, a genetic disorder.

"I had zero experience with hospitals. I've only ever gone for checkups, to suddenly being in the hospital for almost a month," said Terril.

After being flown to Mass General Hospital, she was diagnosed with Wilson's disease and was immediately placed at the top of the liver transplant list.

Fortunately, she received a liver at the last minute.

These life-changing surgeries gave both Terril and Hilton a chance to recover together and hopefully make it to college in the fall.

"It's not my liver. It's someone else's liver, so I have to take extra good care of it," said Terril.

Hilton added, "I mean, I make plans ahead of time. But I only keep them within a year. Anything more than that is unknown to me."

To help with their medical debt, the families of both young adults have started a GoFundMe page.

It's not often that kids get to find someone their age who can relate to what they're going through while fighting for their lives. But in each other, Terril and Hilton have found that support.