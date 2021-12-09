Nearly 60K sign up for insurance via new state marketplace

Almost 60,000 people have signed up for coverage via Maine’s new health insurance marketplace.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday the residents have selected health coverage plans for 2022 through the CoverME.gov website.

The signups happened during the first month of open enrollment on the website. The signups represent an increase from last year.

A little less than 60,000 people selected plans during the 2021 open enrollment period.

Maine was still using the federal HealthCare.gov platform at that time.