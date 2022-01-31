Multistate compact could help Maine get more therapists

Supporters of the proposal say it would improve access to counseling and therapy in Maine.

MAINE, USA — Maine is considering joining a multi-state compact that allows licensed counselors to practice in other states.

Supporters of the proposal say it would improve access to counseling and therapy in Maine.

The state would join the Counseling Compact, allowing counselors licensed at the clinical level and residing in member states to practice in other states without needing multiple licenses.

The proposal is the subject of a bill before the Maine Legislature presented by Democratic Rep. Jay McCreight of Harpswell.

A legislative committee is expected to hold a work session on the proposal in the coming weeks.