PORTLAND, Maine — February is American Heart Month - a time to raise awareness about heart disease, which is the number one cause of death in the U.S. according to the American Heart Association.

It's a time of year that a local mother gives thanks, because if she had ignored her symptoms she might not be here to tell her story to help others.

“I’m a mom, so I feel like you know most moms try to power through stuff,” Monica Salamone said.

Monica is a mother of two and it wasn’t long after the birth of her youngest son that her life took a dramatic turn.

“That’s just sort of what happens when you have a baby," she said. "You’re exhausted.”

Monica was living with a congenital heart condition that, up until this point, hadn't caused any major issues.

“I took a nap and when I woke up I just felt nauseous,” she said.

The next thing she knew, her husband was calling 911. She passed out and doesn’t remember what happened after that.

But Dr. Scott Buchanan does.

“When she came in she was hemodynamically unstable meaning her blood pressure was not where we wanted it," Dr. Buchanan said. "She had to be put on a breathing machine before she got here which put her in a category of fairly high risk.”

Monica needed emergency open-heart surgery.

“She had an acute Type A aortic dissection, which just means that the aorta had begun to split," Dr. Buchanan explained. "And it’s a life-threatening problem.”

Monica was back in the hospital two weeks after bringing a life into the world, now fighting for her own.

“It’s generally fatal if untreated within 24 hours,” Dr. Buchanan said.

Because of that quick phone call for help, Monica got the help she needed and survived.

“Time and time again I tried writing a thank you note to Dr. Buchanan but I just don’t think there’s really a way to thank somebody for giving you everything back," she said. "I got to see and be part of everything with my children.”

And she had a chance to go back to school and change the course of her career.

“Which may have never happened otherwise but I think the best thing that I can do is pay it forward,” she said.

She became part of the cardiovascular team, working alongside the doctor who saved her life.

“We’re so grateful that you did," he said. "It wasn’t your time. You had things to do.”

“It just feels like where I’m supposed to be,” Monica said.

Monica now works as a cardiovascular radiologic technologist at Maine Medical Center.

Just as in Monica's case, don't wait to get help.

CATCH THE SIGNS OF A HEART ATTACK

According to the American Heart Association symptoms can include:

Pain in your chest

Discomfort in other areas of the body

Shortness of breath

Nausea

Lightheadedness

