CARIBOU, Maine — Cary Medical Center and Pines Health Services have provided more than 700 vaccines to people who may have been exposed to the Hepatitis A virus in Caribou, Maine.

The Maine Center for Disease Control reports that people who ate at Burger Boy from April 24 through May 13 could have been exposed to the virus by a restaurant worker. The Maine CDC alerted the public on Friday, May 17, after confirming the diagnosis.

Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable, contagious liver disease, caused by the hepatitis A virus.

Symptoms range from mild illness to severe sickness that can require hospitalization and last for several months.

Most adults with the virus have a sudden onset of symptoms, including tiredness, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, dark urine, and jaundice. Children under six years old typically do not have symptoms or show signs of an unrecognized infection.

Symptoms tend to begin to show 15 to 50 days after a person is exposed to the virus.

Hepatitis A can be spread through contaminated food or water, especially when the person preparing it is infected. An infected person can spread the virus to other people about two weeks before symptoms start and up until one week after symptoms end.

The CDC says that the best way to prevent hepatitis A infection is to get vaccinated.