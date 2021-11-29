More Maine firefighters to get bulletproof vests

The worsening opioid crisis has added to the danger for first responders, necessitating the vests.

CARIBOU, Maine — Caribou Fire and Ambulance is the latest in the state to equip ambulance workers with bulletproof vests.

The worsening opioid crisis has added to the danger for first responders, necessitating the vests, Caribou Fire and Ambulance Chief Scott Susi said.

“When you revive someone, they’re unpredictable,” Susi said. “They might flail their arms or grab an object on the floor. You never really know what they’re going to do.”

Such vests are more commonplace in southern Maine. Caribou is the first in Aroostook County to buy them.

A donation from a local bank funded the purchase of 16 vests for the entire crew of Caribou Fire and Ambulance.