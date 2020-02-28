PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A call is going out to people who drank water laced with PFAS chemicals at a former Pease Air Force base in New Hampshire.

The so-called 'forever chemicals', which take years to break down, were in firefighting foam used in training exercises at the base.

Federal health officials say more than 1,600 adults and children are needed to participate in a first of its kind health study, but they are coming up short.

So far, only 370 adults and 89 children have signed up since it was announced in October. The study is also looking for 100 adults and 175 children who were not exposed.

Participation requires submitting blood samples and providing information on work and medical history.

Parents of children who drank the water while at daycare on base say the study will finally bring the community closer to finding answers about the potential long term health effects.

Andrea Amico's kids drank water at PFAS.

"There are many communities that don't have access to studies like we d,o and we can miss this opportunity, we can't," Amico said.

