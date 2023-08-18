Monmouth man advocates for organ donations, while searching for a match himself

"If they may not be a match for me, they may be a match for someone else," Mike Snow said.

MONMOUTH, Maine — One Monmouth man has spent the better half of a year advocating for the thousands nationwide that are looking for organ donors, all the while searching for a match himself.

Mike Snow learned in his early 40s at a doctor's appointment that he was born with just one kidney.

"So when they went to take care of it, they asked me 'What happened to your other kidney?' And I said, 'I don't know what you're talking about,'" Snow said.

Today, at 60 years old, he is dealing with kidney disease. After having close family and friends turn up negative to be eligible for a donation, he is now on the lookout for his match and is working with Maine Medical Center's Transplant Program in Portland to find one.

"After doing some research, you find out how many people out there are in need of donors, not just me," Snow added.

Currently in Maine, around 200 people are looking for a kidney donation, according to health officials. That number nation-wide is even greater.



Meet one man who is taking the opportunity to raise awareness for that need while also searching for a match himself, right now #NCM pic.twitter.com/Zroo6l6tmQ — Caroline LeCour (@lecournews) August 18, 2023

Along the way, he and his family are working to spread the word about the growing need for organs, specifically kidney donations nationwide. The group started a Facebook Page for the cause, using the hashtag #ShareYourSpareForMike to hopefully gain traction.

"The need for Mainers, there are 250 people today waiting for a kidney," MaineHealth transplant surgeon Dr. Juan Palma said.

Comparing the need for donations to those searching for organs, there are still around 60,000 patients looking for organ transplants each year in the U.S. according to Palma.

For kidneys, donation starts with a simple questionnaire that evaluates your lifestyle habits and health to see if you qualify.

Luckily in his practice, Palma said he's seen Maine's strength in community and compassion come to the rescue in the past.

"I never thought I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help," Snow said, "If [donors] may not be a match for me, they may be a match for someone else."

Snow stays hopeful he finds a donor, so he can get back to spending time with his grandchildren. And in the meantime, he encourages anyone to try getting screened to be a living donor.