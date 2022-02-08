Monkeypox vaccination clinic to be held Friday in Ogunquit

The clinic will be held at the Dunaway Community Center in Ogunquit from noon to 5 p.m.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services shared an announcement on Twitter regarding a monkeypox vaccination clinic that will be held Friday, officials say.

Local Roots Health Care is hosting the clinic.

DHHS shared the announcement on Twitter. The the clinic, according to the post, is for gay, bisexual, nonbinary, or transgender men who have sex with other men and multiple sexual partners.

Those wanting to be vaccinated must be 18 and older. Anyone wanting more information can email kholmquist@localrootshealthcare.com.