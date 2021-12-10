Mills rejects lawmakers, hospitals request to amend vaccine mandate

Lawmakers asked Gov. Janet Mills to amend her vaccine mandate after staffing shortages limit care options at CMMC. She refused in a statement Tuesday.

A release from the hospital added trauma inpatient admissions will be re-evaluated every 24 hours. This was the first public announcement made by CMMC since it posted this update on its website Monday.

That notice was removed on Tuesday and no hospital officials or spokespeople have answered questions about the move. The initial announcement included a suspension of heart attack patients that has since been lifted.

Last week, local lawmakers said they were asked by CMMC leaders to convince Governor Janet Mills to amend her vaccine mandate for health care workers.

The enforcement for that mandate begins on Oct. 29, weeks after it was supposed to take effect. The enforcement was delayed to allow unvaccinated employees a little more time to get their needed shots.

Senator Jeff Timberlake (R - Androscoggin) told NEWS CENTER Maine hospital leaders told him, Senator Ned Claxton (D-Androscoggin ) and Senator Nate Libby (D-Lewiston) that there were serious staffing concerns within the facility.

Timberlake added there is growing concern that more nurses might leave their positions due to extra work and more stress as a result of this staffing shortage.

Timberlake, the Senate Republican leader, and House Minorite leader Kathleen Dillingham (R -Oxford) submitted a formal request to the Democratic leadership in the Legislature and Governor Mills to adjust the mandate to allow a testing exemption.

"I hope that we could find some bipartisan support in finding a solution to this problem. The governor could easily just say 'Okay, I'm going to change my mandate and allow for testing,'" Timberlake said during the interview.

The letter was sent Tuesday afternoon and asks the governor to consider adding that testing exemption for health care workers who are currently unvaccinated.

"Central Maine Healthcare is pleading for us to allow regular testing, whether it is weekly, twice a week so that they can continue to serve Mainers. This is the policy that was in place for the last year and worked without incident," the letter said in part.

Just hours later, the governor responded to that request and refused to amend her mandate which takes effect in 17 days.

“Health care workers must take every precaution to protect themselves and those they serve. Regular testing is not nearly as effective at protecting peoples’ health as vaccination, which is why it is not a part of our policy and it is not a part of the forthcoming Federal policy requiring all health care workers to be vaccinated," the statement said.

Maine Health, the state's largest health care system, backed the rejection by Mills and in a statement sent to NEWS CENTER Maine continues to support the stance that all health care workers should be vaccinated.

Timberlake also cited concerns as it relates to depleting emergency medical service crews around the state that could lead to longer response times.

"From our nursing homes, who will be unable to take new patients which will further limit the beds available at our hospitals, to EMS workers responsible for getting emergency cases to the hospitals, we are heading to a breaking point," the letter Timberlake co-signed said.

Other local officials weighed in on the issue affecting the community. Auburn's Mayor Jason Levesque said he wasn't shocked to hear the staffing issue at CMMC because the city is dealing with its own shortages within its EMS divisions.

"It needs to be resolved yesterday," Levesque said Tuesday. "This is probably one of the most urgent issues facing our city, our county, and our state. This is more urgent than COVID-19."

CMMC has been coordinating with other hospitals, emergency medical services, and LifeFlight of Maine to ensure patients get the care they need.

Dr. Norm Dinerman is the medical director of the Integrated Transfer Center at Northern Light Health. He helps with logistics for the system's hospitals as they transfer patients with different care needs.

He said normally the center is busy even pre-pandemic, but COVID-19 has escalated the situation.

“The frustration of physicians, hospital administrators, nursing colleagues, is extraordinarily high," Dinerman added. "It adds an additional burden, obviously, on our staff and I suspect at Central Maine and Maine Medical Center as well.”

Luckily, Dinerman said, he and other health care officials saw this problem coming and the state's largest health care systems "work well together" when coordinating these efforts.

He added patients have been sent to hospitals in New Hampshire, Boston, and even outside of New England to get them the best care possible. Dinerman added while Maine is not at a certain crisis point as other states around the country, he and other officials are working hard to avoid that breaking point.