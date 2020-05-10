Westbrook police say there's been an increase in mental health calls

Westbrook PD said they think this uptick in class is in part related to COVID economics and the fact that some in person services aren't being offered

WESTBROOK, Maine — This week is mental health awareness week and Westbrook police posted on Facebook that there's been an increase in mental health emergencies there.

Some of the emergencies include:

- A person trying to run into traffic

- A person stripping out of their clothes in public

- A fire is set in a public place

- Numerous threats or attempts to commit suicide

- Subjects experiencing extreme paranoia

Westbrook police say they don't have the exact data as to why there's been an uptick in these types of calls, but they think it is in part related to COVID economics and because many services are closed to in-person visits due to the pandemic.

Mental health experts say it's important to take care of yourself and suggest getting fresh air and exercise.

"Join a yoga class, I know that might sound silly but some kind of movement is a really really effective form of an antidepressant and if you're stuck in your home and can't get outside then you can do online classes," clinical psychologist Christopher Muncie said.

Westbrook Police Note A Rise In Mental Health Emergencies Over the past few weeks, we have noticed a rise in mental... Posted by Westbrook Maine Police Department on Friday, October 2, 2020

Muncie added it's important to check in with yourself throughout the day to be sure you're feeling okay, get some fresh air, exercise and above all, be kind.

"Find ways to supplement that over the winter because we're in it for the long haul. This is not going away anytime soon so develop a plan how you're going to manage overtime and be kind to one another," Muncie said.