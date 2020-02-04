PORTLAND, Maine — Spurwink provides essential services to people in Maine. The agency considers the health and safety of its clients and staff to be its highest priority.

According to their website, due to the "rapidly evolving coronavirus pandemic, Spurwink is working closely with the CDC, DHHS, DOE, CDS and other partners to operate in the manner that is safest for all while also providing essential behavioral health services."

In response to this unprecedented health crisis, Spurwink has launched the Access to Mental Health Care Fund.

This fund will ensure that critical mental health needs for the agencies 8,100 clients and for anyone else who needs support will be met during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a press release from Spurwink, Amy Cohan, Vice President of Outpatient and Community Services states, “In the current, extraordinary situation of a pandemic, the rapid expansion of telehealth services has allowed us to maintain continuity of services to individuals at a time that their need is very high while maintaining the physical distance needed to reduce transmission of illness.”

"Recently, a parent shared the immediate impact a Spurwink telehealth session had with their child, which created a noticeable uplifted disposition for their child and, ultimately, their family."

The uncertainty that many are feeling and the hardship that people are facing has generated new stressors and anxiety for clients and families. Spurwink said it provides assistance and support for those who need help navigating these circumstances.

During this public health crisis, Spurwink said it continues to adhere to guidelines given by all government agencies while implementing ways to meet evolving needs.

Telehealth is used across all programs, staff has transitioned to remote working at many locations where possible. According to Spurwink, its child and adult residential programs, nursing home and other sites hygiene, health and strict visitor protocols have been adopted.

To provide support to the Access to Mental Health Care Fund, text SPURWINK to 44-321 to give or visit spurwink.org/covid-19-support. For treatment, contact 207-871-1200, email info@spurwink.org, or find a provider near you at providers.spurwink.org.

