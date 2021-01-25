"Secret Warrior" - Maine coach changing the narrative behind battling mental illness

Joanne (Coach P) McCallie coached basketball at UMaine, Duke, Michigan State, and Auburn University. Now, she's sharing her struggle with mental illness.

NEWS CENTER Maine's Lee Goldberg met Joanne Palombo McCallie back in 1993.

The Brunswick High School graduate was the new coach of the UMaine women's basketball program and Lee was the new play-by-play announcer for the team's television games.

They spent a lot of time together over the last 28 years, even doing a podcast together for a year, but something Lee never knew was that she has been battling bipolar disorder for decades.

Coach P decided to write a book about her and her family's experience called "Secret Warrior."

Coach P told Lee, "I mean 25 years ago...it was a sign of weakness it was not something that was talked about. It was held in families throughout the shame and blame you privately. Obviously, there's a genetic component to this there are not enough resources and they were not enough resources but I think now there is more understanding of mental health people are talking about it we're a bit but I still think the narrative has to change and be adjusted."

The book is available for pre-order now and will go on sale everywhere on February 16th which happens to be Joanne's mother's birthday.

Watch the full trailer for her book HERE.