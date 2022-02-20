Push to help officers, families with mental health struggles

Sen. Susan Collins is part of a bipartisan group of senators that is working to help those families receive public safety officers’ benefits.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s Republican senator has joined a push to help families of public safety officers who have suffered mental health challenges or died by suicide.

Sen. Susan Collins is part of a bipartisan group of senators that is working to help those families receive public safety officers’ benefits.

Those benefits are currently limited to physical injuries. Collins says the program could be changed to provide financial support to families of firefighters, police officers, emergency medical technicians and others who die in the line of duty or are disabled.