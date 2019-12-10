BANGOR, Maine — A tulip planting ceremony was held this afternoon at UCP of Maine in Bangor in support of the Yellow Tulip Project.

The Yellow Tulip Project is a non-profit organization founded 3 years ago by a sophomore at the Waynflete School in Portland who lost two close friends to suicide.

So today in Bangor at the Elizabeth Levinson Center, tulip bulbs were planted in hopes that next spring...they will stand united against the stigma of mental illness.

"UCP of Maine provides services of Mental Illness, and so we are always trying to work to break any stigma and help the community provide any support that we can," said Andrew Cassidy, the Director of Long Term Services for UCP of Maine.

Community members that attended the event had the chance to write hopeful messages all in an effort to go in conjunction with UCP of Maine's mission statement, which affirms their commitment "to advancing the independence, productivity and full citizenship of people with disabilities who have multiple needs."

To find more information about The Yellow Tulip Project and UCP of Maine please check their main websites.