Mental health support now available for Maine educators struggling amid pandemic

FrontLine WarmLine service was first used to help Maine health care workers and first responders manage stress serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic

AUGUSTA, Maine — There's now support available for teachers and school staff in Maine experiencing emotional distress over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state's FrontLine WarmLine is staffed by volunteer professionals including licensed psychiatrists, psychologists, clinical counselors, social workers, nurse practitioners, and now includes retired teachers and educators.

"When you can take care of yourself and be strong in the midst of this chaos and really scary time than they can better serve the students," Kelli Deveaux, Director of Communications for the Maine Department of Education, says.

The service's volunteers will help teachers and other folks at Maine schools address concerns with anxiety, grief, and can even connect them with additional support if needed.