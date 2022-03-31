Mental health advocates urge lawmakers to pass two bills

Advocates are urging state lawmakers to pass LD 1993 and LD 1994 so more Mainers can qualify for Progressive Treatment Programs.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Association of Psychiatric Physicians reports 5 percent of American adults, including 50,000 Mainers, live with a serious mental illness.

Thursday National Shattering Silence Coalition organized a press conference where mental health advocates urged lawmakers to vote in favor of two bills that would better support Mainers with those illnesses. The goal is to get more people on Progressive Treatment Programs, designed to keep people with a mental illness on their medications and other treatment plans and out of hospitals and jails.

Advocates want the legislature to pass LD 1993 and LD 1994, which would do two things: provide a liaison to help coordinate Progressive Treatment Programs and fund that program.

Currently, only patients at Dorothea Dix Hospital or Riverview Hospital qualify for these treatment plans because they are operated by the state.

Family members of people with serious mental illnesses also shared their stories Thursday.

"I'm the mom of a man who suffers from schizoaffective disorder which began when he was 20," Jeanne Gore of Shapleigh said at a press conference. "From the age of 20 to the age of 32 he was hospitalized 43 times. He went missing. He was jailed twice. I rescued him from a religious cult and just on and on."