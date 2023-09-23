Mental health advocates walk in Portland to open up conversations and honor loved ones

The Out of the Darkness Community Walk held in Portland on Saturday drew a number of allies and advocates.

PORTLAND, Maine — Nearly 1,000 people showed up in Portland on Saturday to shine a light on mental health by walking to raise money for suicide prevention and honor loved ones.

"Together, we're creating real and lasting change, and it's thanks to you," event organizer George Mageles said at a ceremony during the event.

The Out of the Darkness Walk was created four years ago and is organized by the Maine Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

"Being able to come here and just recognize that you have to start the conversation," AFSP Board Member Kim Carson said. "Sometimes that's all it takes is that opportunity that someone asked for you to share that and get some help."

The goal of each walk is to raise money to invest in better mental health resources but also to act as a physical reminder of the community's support for those who find themselves in a mental health crisis.

This year, the event raised more than $129,000.

Throughout the event, participants were encouraged to wear different colored "honor beads," each with its own symbol of a personal connection to the cause.

After a brief ceremony, attendees took the walk out of Fort Kent Park holding banners to represent who they're walking for.

Attendee Paul McLellan was one of many who was there to represent someone he had lost. He said events like this mean the most to him, when it's fighting against a stigma of reaching out for help.

"I mean, we all share the same situation," McLellan said. "So that these people don't get to a point where they feel they have nothing left except to end their life."

If you or a loved one may be dealing with a mental health crisis, just know that there is support out there. You can text or call the Nation’s Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.