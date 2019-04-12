BOSTON — First responders from 134 police departments across New England will show off and then shave off their beards, mustaches, and goatees on Wednesday, Dec. 4th at the First Responder No-Shave celebration. The event is taking place at Fenway Park in support of Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital program dedicated to benefiting veterans, their mental health, and their families.

There will be representatives from 10 Maine police departments: Bar Harbor, Berwick, Cape Elizabeth, Greenville, Houlton, Old Orchard Beach, Portland, Presque Isle, Saco, and South Portland.

You may be wondering how these first responders will have anything to shave off, since police department policies typically require officers to stay clean-shaven. During the month of November, however, officers were permitted to grow facial hair in exchange for a $100 donation to Home Base.

“Each day we lose more than 20 American veterans to suicide,” said Home Base Executive Director Brigadier General (ret.) Jack Hammond. “By working with communities and our first responders to increase the number of people who can ‘step in’ and connect at-risk Veterans to qualified clinical providers, we can stem the tide of veteran suicide.”

The ceremony kicks off at 11:45 A.M. and will include a formal check presentation and remarks from representatives of Home Base, the Red Sox, MBTA Transit, and Boston Police Departments. Wally the Green Monster will also make an appearance, along with a Red Sox World Series trophy.

After the ceremony, officers will travel to Bostonian Barber Shop to receive their complimentary shaves.

