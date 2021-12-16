Tips to treat seasonal affective disorder

Luckily for us all, as of Dec. 21, we gain more daylight at the end of the day than we lose at the beginning, which makes the day feel longer!

It's that time of the year where many folks find themselves with a case of the blues. Sometimes people feel sad or simply do not feel like themselves.

This can usually be attributed to fewer daylight hours. People may start to feel “down” when the days get shorter starting in the fall. This is known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD). "About 5 percent of adults in the U.S. experience SAD and it typically lasts about 40% of the year. It is more common among women than men," says the American Psychiatric Association.

Mainers, of course, know all about this. As tough Mainers are, Northern Light Acadia Hospital is sharing some tips on dealing with SAD.

Northern Light Acadia Hospital SAD treatment tips:

Take a walk. "Forest bathing" is a type of eco-therapy that is defined by mindfully spending time in nature. Studies have shown that short walks in nature have been seen to increase mood and provide benefits for the body and mind.



Dress for the elements. Bundle up with warm gloves, hats, scarves, and more when going outside in the winter. Blankets, warm socks, and snuggly clothes will help anyone focus on the cozy aspects of winter!

Caring for plants. During the winter, it helps to have some small part of nature to take care of when you're feeling low. Studies have shown that gardening can help reduce feelings of depression.

Fill up your social calendar. The pandemic has made it difficult to connect with loved ones, but one of the best things a person can do for themselves is spending time with people they care about. Put events in your calendar that you really look forward to. Just be safe about it.

Use light therapy. Some studies support the idea that bright light therapy from lightboxes is an effective treatment option for the "winter blues.” If this isn't an option for you, try to ensure you get at least some sunlight each day!

Mmmmmm. Eat healthily, but indulge in comfort foods, too!

Do things that make YOU feel better! Going to a movie, gardening, or taking part in religious, social, or other activities often helps. Doing something nice for someone else can also help you feel better.

Try aromatherapy. Bright scents like citrus may help you feel more energized throughout the day.

Stick to a routine. Ensuring you get enough sleep at night will help you feel better and make you more energized throughout the day.

Get regular exercise. Exercise can boost serotonin, endorphins, and other feel-good brain chemicals. In fact, exercise can treat mild to moderate depression as effectively as many antidepressant medications.

Another tip is to set events or goals for yourself to give you something to look forward to. One thing to look forward to is that we're close to start getting more daylight. As of Dec. 21, we gain more daylight at the end of the day than we lose at the beginning, which makes the day feel longer!