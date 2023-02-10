This 'kid from Maine' is helping shift conversations around mental health

He thought suicide was the answer. Now, Kyle Poissonnier is using his own struggles and clothing brand to help change the conversations around mental health.

Example video title will go here for this video

WESTBROOK, Maine — Suicide.

It's a word many of us hope to never use in a sentence.

In 2013, it was the word that changed everything for Kyle Poissonnier.

"I think at that age I really thought I would be farther along with what I was doing," Poissonnier said. "I felt a lot of shame and depression."

At the time, Poissonnier had lost his grandfather and best friend from college. He said it was one of his darkest chapters.

"I was so used to being an outward, happy-go-lucky guy that they never talked about anything, I never did," Poissonnier said. "So, to me, I felt like nobody was reaching out to me because of those reasons and I was angry about that."

After graduating from Husson University, he shifted his energy to getting a clothing line off the ground. After choosing a couple of names that didn't fit, Poissonnier landed on "Catalyst for Change Wear," or CFC Wear. The idea was simple: create quality clothing that resonated with people. This is also where his "Just A Kid From Maine" slogan started.

Shortly after, the idea for a simple buffalo plaid hoodie was born. It would be called the "Suicide Prevention Hoodie." Poissonnier released the design, as well as a blog post, that shared his personal struggles with mental illness.

"I would compare it to, maybe, coming out for the first time," Poissonnier said. "It was that pressure that people feel where you don’t know what the response is going to be and the response was like a very warm hug."

That simple design launched a movement for CFC Wear. Simple phrases like "Refuse to Sink," "Keep Going," and "Stay" were added to the mix. For the past decade, each September Poissonnier has celebrated Suicide Prevention Month at the store. A portion of the proceeds are donated to AFSP, which provides mental health resources and support in Maine.

"I definitely did not think that we would become this community that people feel comfortable talking about sensitive topics but it’s nice because the clothing is fun and it’s personal," Poissonnier said. "We do stuff sometimes that isn’t so serious, but it's still rooted in a serious conversation which I think people really appreciate."

Watch the full 207 story above to learn more about Kyle, CFC Wear, and the mission to put an end to suicide.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, there are resources right here in Maine that can help navigate through those thoughts and find a path to hope.

Maine Crisis Hotline: 1-888-568-1112

Maine Teen Text Support

This peer support text line is for Maine youth 13 to 24 years old and is staffed by individuals 18 to 24. Talk about your feelings and get support from another young person. Daily from noon to 10 p.m. EST at 207-515-8398.