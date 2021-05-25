Maine lawmakers come together in support of LGBTQ youth's mental health

"Together we can prevent suicide and save young lives," Maine lawmakers say in a video posted to social media in support of The Trevor Project.

MAINE, USA — As Mental Health Awareness Month comes to an end and Pride Month begins, Maine's top lawmakers are coming together to send one unified message.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King along with Representatives Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden joined forces in a video to support The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth.

In the video, lawmakers say that suicide is the leading cause of death for young people in Maine, and young members of the LGBTQ community are even more likely to consider suicide.

"But there is help and there is hope," Golden says. "This isn't a political issue, it's a public health crisis."

On its website, the Trevor Project's National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health 2021 reports that "62 percent of LGBTQ youth reported symptoms of major depressive disorder in the past two weeks, including more than two in three transgender and nonbinary youth."

For more statistics on youth in the LGBTQ community, click here.

Throughout May, NEWS CENTER Maine has aimed to break the stigma around mental health with the "Let's talk about it" campaign.