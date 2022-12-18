A military veteran from Maine asks the community for help

We first introduced you to Stacie Hardy when she shared her story about her suicide attempt, now she's sharing another story and asking for help.

MAINE, USA — A few months ago we shared Stacie Hardy's story as part of our Let's Talk About It, Suicide Special.

She is a Navy veteran, originally from Bangor, who experienced sexual assault in the military and tried to take her own life because of the pain it caused her, and now things are becoming more challenging for Hardy.

According to her doctors at Veterans Affairs, she has hypertension and reoccurring strokes and seizures stemming from her PTSD in the military.

Because of these new physical health challenges, her doctors are suggesting she gets a service dog to help recognize her symptoms so she can sit down before she has a seizure.

"They will work with the dogs to find the one that is best suited for me and what I need so it's not like going into the puppy store and picking one out it's her knowing what my needs are and then finding the best dog for me," Hardy said.