Movember is here! Even if you aren't growing a mustache, you can still donate and spread awareness

The month-long campaign raises money and encourages people to grow out their mustache or stick one on to spark conversations about men's health.

Monday, Nov. 1, marked the beginning of a month-long movement called Movember, which puts a fun, conversation-starting twist on the serious health issues men face, specifically mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

Women, on average, live five years longer than men. The Movember Foundation attributes some of this to a "lack of awareness and understanding of the health issues men face."

The movement was founded by the Movember Foundation in 2003. The internationally recognized month-long campaign raises money and encourages people to grow out their mustache or stick one on to spark conversations about men's health.

"Using the mustache as a catalyst, the idea is to bring about change and give men the opportunity and confidence to learn and talk about their health and take action when needed," the foundation's website explains.

There are steps men can take to improve their health and longevity, starting with yearly checkups with a physician.

These checkups will cover the basics including blood pressure, cholesterol and scheduling blood tests that screen for prostate cancer, diabetes, liver issues and anemia as well as screenings based on family history.

At age 45, men should have a baseline colonoscopy to screen for colon cancer. By 50, it's time to get the shingles vaccine and at 60 years old, men should get a tri-vascular screening to check for aneurysms and blockages in their blood flow.

For men of all ages, it's best to stop smoking, drink in moderation, protect against the sun, stay active and limit stress by developing relationships and hobbies outside of work.