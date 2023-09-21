Mainers to walk together this weekend for suicide prevention

Out of the Darkness walks to fight suicide will be held in Portland and Bangor.

MAINE, USA — Hundreds of Mainers will walk together in Portland and Bangor this weekend to honor those who have lost their lives to suicide and support those struggling with mental health issues.

The Out of the Darkness walk to fight suicide is organized by Maine's chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. It's an opportunity to get the message out about the need for more access to mental health services.

Suicide has touched George Mageles's life in many ways, especially after he started working in mental health as a licensed marriage and family therapist.

"I've lost friends, family members, classmates, and students I worked with clients," Mageles explained.

For George, those lives lost underscored the importance of ensuring people at risk get the treatment they need. That's why he stepped up to chair the Greater Portland Out of the Darkness walk. He and others are helping shine a light on a serious issue. According to the CDC, suicide was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-14 and 20-34 in 2022.

"If they can get those resources, they may become sad and depressed again. They may not go to those steps because they know there is help," George said.

The walk starts at 10 a.m. at Ft. Allen Park in Portland this Saturday. The Bangor Out of Darkness walk will be held this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bangor Waterfront.

Organized by Maine's Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the hope is to raise more than 160 thousand dollars between the two events. The money will go to suicide prevention resources and programs, including self-care initiatives for Maine students and school staff. Nick Marold is the programs manager for AFSP's Maine and New Hampshire chapter.

"Reduce that stigma around suicide, and that's honestly due to efforts we have behind the Out of the Darkness walks, advocacy, and getting into schools and telling kids it's okay not to be okay," Marold said.

Powerful messages of love and support to let people at risk for suicide know they are not alone.

You can text or call the Nation’s Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. NAMI Maine also has its helpline at 1-800-464-5767, press 1. There is also a nationwide text line that is available 24/7. That number is 741741.