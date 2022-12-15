Maine mental health experts discuss suicide after Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's death

Mental health experts emphasize the importance of reaching out and checking with loved ones.

MAINE, USA — People across the country are mourning the death of 40-year-old Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. Boss was a popular dancer, and co-host, executive producer, and DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

According to authorities in California, Boss died by suicide.

"We each don't know the baggage that the other person carries," Dr. Linda Durst said. Durst serves as chief medical officer with Maine Behavioral Healthcare and is the chair of psychiatry at Maine Medical Center.

"We have to understand that just because it seems as if things are alright, that they're not necessarily," Durst said. "Anybody can have those struggles."

Tonight, #LetsTalkAboutIt. In the wake of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's death, I spoke with mental health experts in Maine about suicide, reaching out, more. Hear my conversation with leaders from @namimaine and @MaineBehc on this very important topic tonight on @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/eX8dbhTa6u — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) December 15, 2022

"It's only the people closest to them that may see the pain, to see the difference," Director of Suicide Prevention with NAMI Maine Greg Marley said.

Marley added that oftentimes, many of those struggling may hide their emotions, making it all the more important to look for changes in the behavior of those you love or are close to.

"If you know them, if you can see the changes, that's your invitation as a friend or family or coworker to ask, to say, 'Hey, how are you doing?,'" Marley said.

Durst said, when reaching out, it's important to look beyond a quick answer like "fine" or "good."

"We're all so programmed to say, 'Fine. We're fine. Everything's good,'" Durst said. "But not taking that as an answer, asking somebody to elaborate on that. 'So what's going?' And try to be curious and open."

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is out there. You can always call the new Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 9-8-8.

You can also call the Maine Crisis Line at 1-888-568-1112.