Suicide | Let's talk about it

PORTLAND, Maine — As part of NEWS CENTER Maine’s ongoing mission to talk about mental health, we have dedicated our entire 6 p.m. newscast to talking about suicide. We know it’s difficult to even say the word. But to stop it, we need to talk about it.

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, so now is the right time to share stories of loss, survival, and hope.

Mainers should know that among those who make a suicide attempt, 90 percent or more of them pass through the crisis. By reaching out for help, people reconnect with hope and don’t go on to die by suicide. Seeking help, however, takes encouragement. It’s one of the bravest things an individual can do when they are experiencing thoughts of suicide.

That’s why when we work together – talking about it – we can help save a life.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, there are resources right here in Maine that can help navigate through those thoughts and find a path to hope.

Maine Crisis Hotline: 1-888-568-1112

Maine teen text support

This peer support text line is for Maine youth 13 to 24 years old and is staffed by individuals 18 to 24. Talk about your feelings and get support from another young person. Daily from noon to 10 p.m. EST at 207-515-8398