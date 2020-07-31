HospitalityMaine offering stress management online courses for frontline workers amid coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

The online courses are free and open to the public to help with stress management during the pandemic

MAINE, USA — HospitalityMaine is now offering two new online courses centered around stress management for workers on the front lines.

The courses operate in partnership with the Maine Community College System and The Opportunity Alliance and is free and open to the public.

Those who design the courses believe new industry protocols such as social distancing can lead to on-the-job anxiety and even damage mental and physical health. Those who take the courses cover stress management and the foundations of de-escalation, to diffuse conflict within business interactions.HospitalityMaine tells us they believe a workforce that can deal with COVID-19 related stresses is critical to Maine's success.

"If we want Maine to become a leader in safe operations for future hospitality, we need a workforce that knows how to do this." Steve Hewins, president and CEO of HospitalityMaine told NEWS CENTER Maine.

This past spring HospitalityMaine also launched COVID-19 Restaurant Readiness and Lodging Foundations training.

Those courses as well as the two new stress training courses, connected to Eastern Maine Community College and count as micro-credentials and badges that can be put towards an associate degree.

"So the badges, they're really a foundational tool that provide a entry-level conversation based off the different topics. So whether it is safe food handling, (or) practicing social distancing in a restaurant." Christopher Winstead, Eastern Maine Community College Director of Workforce Development, said.