'Ed Sheffer Ink & Iron Fest' Aims To Spark A Tough Conversation

The annual event is an opportunity for veterans to share a love of tattoos while funding a great cause.

BREWER, Maine — Tattoos are so much more than ink on skin, or a creative design. For many, they're a way to mark life experiences.

"We noticed somewhere along the way that veterans were actually discussing open traumatic events in their lives based on the art on their bodies," Goodwin said.

To keep the conversation going, the "Ed Sheffer Ink & Iron Fest" was born as a space for veterans and like-minded people to share tattoo stories or to just admire the artwork.

All proceeds from the event will go straight to veterans through the Maine Veteran's Project.

"It's a great way for the dialogue to get out in a way that otherwise wouldn't happen," Goodwin said.

The event used to be known as the Veterans Benefit Tattoo Contest but has grown to include more events than before.

Events were spread throughout the day, and included a tattoo judging contest, live music, a photo booth, axe throwing, and a car and motorcycle show to add some iron to the mix.

Tattoo enthusiasts could also consult with tattoo artists or admire their artwork displayed.

"The music, the comradery, I love being here with my tattoo artist brothers and sisters, and I love seeing all these people who are all tattoo fans," Jason Drake of Diversified Ink said.

The Ink & Iron Fest was also a chance to memorialize the founder of Diversified Ink and co-creator of the event, Ed Sheffer, who passed in 2020.