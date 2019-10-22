BATH, Maine — Bath Police Chief Michael Field on Tuesday commended Officer John Dietlin for his actions on Aug. 30, 2019, that saved the life of a man who had attempted to hang himself in his bathroom.

At 7:30 p.m. that day, Dietlin went to the Washington Street apartment after receiving a report that the resident was suicidal, Field said in a release.

The man's parents had been in touch with him via text, but lost contact.

Dietlin entered the dark apartment and saw the man hanging by his neck against a bathroom door with a chair apparently kicked away from the door.

The officer cut down the man, who was pale and unresponsive, Field said, and began performing CPR, continuing compressions when Bath EMS arrived until vital signs could be obtained.

The man was taken to Maine Medical Center, Field wrote, and family members reported he was recovering.

Field said he received a letter from Bath Fire Department Capt. Kip Newell stating that "without the timely, well thought-out actions of Officer Dietlin, this call had the potential to go a much different route."

"Our officers face challenges every day," Field told NEWS CENTER Maine Tuesday afternoon. "When they do amazing things like this, it's important to recognize them. In this case, John did a great job and we are proud of him."

RELATED: Mom hopes talking about suicide can save lives

RELATED: Hundreds will gather in Portland to comfort, raise awareness, fight suicide

RELATED: Suicide prevention inside Maine's jails and prisons