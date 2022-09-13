Amherst woman raises money for NAMI Maine, aims to inspire others

Many people struggle with mental health and moments of insecurity. Danielle Durant wants others to know they're not alone.

Example video title will go here for this video

BANGOR, Maine — Mental health struggles can often make people feel like they're alone.

Danielle Durant of Amherst says she understands this after grappling with her mental health and insecurities in the past. But with support and treatment, she has come into her own, and she's now running for United States of America Miss Hancock County.

To make sure no one has to struggle alone, she is raising money for NAMI Maine, an organization that offers support, education, and mental health advocacy.

Throughout the month of September, anyone can recycle their bottles or cans through Damon's Beverage in Bangor and donate their return slip to "Danielle Durant NAMI Maine" at checkout.

Damon's Beverage said they will also donate an additional 20% of the total amount of donations by the end of the month.

Durant has two daughters, and she wants to do the best she can to inspire them and anyone who needs a little push for self-care and self-love.

"I used to struggle hard-core with anxiety, depression, and all of that, and I'll be honest, I still do sometimes to this day. I mean, we all do," she explained. "But now, I have a grip over that and I have control over that. I just want others to know -- who are struggling with what I once struggled with -- is that you're not alone."