Mental and physical ways for senior citizens to stay active

PORTLAND, Maine — The summer months in Maine provide ample opportunities to get active, especially for senior citizens. Maintaining a routine can be difficult for anyone, but it's never too late to get your mind and body moving.

Heidi Wierman is the division director for geriatrics at Maine Medical Center. She recommends that adults age 65 and older get at least 150 minutes of exercise each week.

"I think it's really important for people to do things that they enjoy," the doctor said.

Here is a list with some ideas for senior citizens to put to good use, who need an activity to keep themselves busy:

Go birdwatching.

Read a book. Wierman said it's even better if it's with another person so people can chat about the book and incorporate the social aspect.

Get into painting or drawing.

Do puzzles or sudoku.

Exercise daily.

Do gardening work.

Go to a sporting event.

Physical activity can boost brain function and strengthen a person's heart, muscles, and immune system.

"It's really important for older adults to stay active as they age," Wierman said. "We know that being physically active really helps your brain function well and continue to function. It's associated with less depression, less loneliness, that sort of thing. But my mantra is always to tell people to stay active cognitively, socially, and physically."

Wierman said she's seen a lot of people developing anxiety from spending too much time at home or on a screen.

"I've seen a lot of older people developing anxiety that they didn't use to have," she added.

She said it's important to plan ahead to ensure you have activities or find a way to stay active during the winter months.

"Finding that middle ground that works for them where maybe they are not going to an indoor crowded concert but they might be going to a baseball game outside. So, finding the balance that works for them. I'm really encouraging people to do that," Wierman said. "I do work with individuals who have cognitive impairment and dementia, and so encouraging their families to take them out of the house and be active again."