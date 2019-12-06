WISCASSET, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) has confirmed that a student at Wiscasset Middle High School has contracted meningococcal disease.

The student's lab tests were confirmed on Tuesday, June 11th.

The Maine CDC says they have informed Wiscasset Middle High School and local medical facilities of the case and is working with them to notify exposed individuals.

During the time the student was infected, they attended two public events: the Wiscasset Middle High School Alumni Banquet on Saturday, June 1st and the Wiscasset Middle High School Graduation on Thursday, June 6th.

The Maine CDC says the student is very low risk to the public. There are no specific actions that the CDC is asking those exposed to the student should take in response.

In a release from the Maine CDC, meningococcal disease refers to any illness caused by bacteria called Neisseria meningitidis, which can cause infections of the bloodstream or lining of the brain or spinal cord.

These illnesses can range from mild to severe. The bacteria are spread from person-to-person through saliva.

They are not spread through the air, on surfaces, or in the stool or urine.

Meningococcal disease is not as contagious as the common cold or flu. It typically takes close or lengthy contact, such as kissing and sharing food or drinks, to spread these bacteria.

For More Information:

• Federal CDC’s Meningococcal Disease webpage: www.cdc.gov/meningococcal/index.html

• Maine Immunization Program webpage: www1.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/infectious-disease/immunization/