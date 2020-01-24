ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health says two people in the state are isolated while waiting for coronavirus testing.

State health officials held a news conference on Friday to share details about how they are preparing for the possibility of Wuhan coronavirus in Minnesota. They said that providers across the state have been alerted to let MDH know if they suspect a case of coronavirus.

At that point, the MDH interviews the people and asks questions about symptoms, travel, daily activity and who their close contacts are.

The MDH says so far, two cases have risen to the level of sending a specimen to the CDC.

"We currently have two specimens that are at CDC for testing and we’re waiting to learn from CDC what the timing will be for receiving those results," said Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann. "They are rather inundated with specimens."

Generally, officials said the CDC tests can take several days.

Ehresmann said the two people are in isolation at home, but their symptoms did not require hospitalization. Both had recently traveled to Wuhan. The MDH is in the process of following up with their contacts to see if they have any symptoms.

Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the coronavirus risk in Minnesota is "considered to be a low-risk situation for the general public" but that they are asking for a "heightened state of vigilance" to catch any symptoms.

Because symptoms mimic those of the common cold or flu, officials say the key factor to look for is travel to affected areas in China, or contact with anyone who's been there recently.

It's not just MDH taking precautions locally around the virus. Cargill has asked employees to defer or cancel business travel to Wuhan. They said they're also offering "flexible work options and support services" for employees who have recently traveled there.

3M says it's seeing an increased demand for respiratory protection products in China, or face masks. The company is increasing its production to help meet demand, and working with distributors to make sure they have enough inventory.

"3M is committed to supporting the public health and governmental response to the Coronavirus while maintaining supply to existing customers," they wrote in a statement to KARE 11.

MDH has posted information about coronavirus on its website for anyone who wants to learn more. They said the best prevention is to follow the same respiratory hygiene that's recommended with the flu: Cover your cough, wash your hands, and stay home when you're sick.

Health officials stressed that although coronavirus is new, it's "absolutely" less contagious than something like the measles.

"When something's never been seen before the public’s concern about it is elevated," Malcolm said.

Right now, they believe the virus is spread by contact, like the flu, and is contagious when people have symptoms.