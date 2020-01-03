DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — Mayo Regional Hospital will be joining Northern Light Health, Northern Light Health spokesperson Chris Facchini said in a press release Sunday.

This addition makes Mayo Regional the tenth hospital in the Northern Light Health system.

Michelle Hood, FACHE, president and CEO, Northern Light Health, will join Marie Vienneau, president and CEO, Mayo Regional Hospital to meet the press on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the Mayo Resource Center.

After, Hood, Vienneau and Mayo employees will sign a banner with Mayo’s new logo under the Northern Light Health brand.

