Mast Landing School moves to remote learning amid COVID-19 outbreak

FREEPORT, Maine — Mast Landing School in Freeport will shift to remote learning next week (November 15-19), after eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

The school's Superintendent, Becky Foley, made the announcement in an email and on the school website Saturday night.

According to Foley, the district has seen 20 new cases across all schools in the last two weeks, bringing the total to 65 positive cases.

Durham Community School also has seven new cases, and Morse Street School has two.

Foley reports the vaccination rate among school staff is 95.74%.

"Pooled testing continues to go well in all of our schools," Foley wrote. "I encourage everyone to consider this option. We are partnering with Freeport Community Center in offering a clinic for younger students to get vaccinated. It filled up very quickly and we are unable to offer any more slots at this time."