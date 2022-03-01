Public transit mask mandates lifted nationally. Locally? Not so fast

NEWS CENTER Maine has compiled a list of Maine transportation providers and their mask status.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MAINE, USA — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Jan. 3, 2022.

On April 18, a federal judge in Florida overturned the national mask mandate for travel on planes and other forms of public transportation. The next day, airports and other transportation providers began to announce that masks were optional.

While this affected national travel, several Maine public transportation providers still held the mandate in place.

Despite the lowering of the mask mandate, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend people wear masks indoors.

Below is a list of Maine transportation providers and their mask status, as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19.

Portland Jetport: masks optional, but face coverings may still be required for flights to some international destinations

Bangor International Airport: masks optional

Bangor Community Connector: masks are mandatory

Lewiston-Auburn Transit Committee/Purple Bus: masks are mandatory

Greater Portland Metro: masks are mandatory

Casco Bay Lines: masks are mandatory

Biddeford Saco Old Orchard Beach Transit: no update available, website says masks are still required

Amtrak Downeaster: masks optional

Greyhound Lines: Masks optional

Uber: masks optional

Lyft: masks optional

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

TRAVEL ADVISORY: In line with @tsa and our airline partners, effective immediately face coverings are optional at the Jetport.



Face coverings may still be required for flights to some international destinations. Check with your airline for current information. — Portland Jetport (@portlandjetport) April 19, 2022

NOTICE: METRO will continue to enforce a mask requirement for all passengers and operators in buses and transit facilities on Tuesday, April 19. We will monitor TSA/CDC recommendations and policies and may make additional announcements later in the day on Tuesday. — Greater Portland METRO (@METROgpt) April 19, 2022