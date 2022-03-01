Public transit mask mandates lifted nationally. Locally? Not so fast

MAINE, USA — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Jan. 3, 2022.
On April 18, a federal judge in Florida overturned the national mask mandate for travel on planes and other forms of public transportation. The next day, airports and other transportation providers began to announce that masks were optional.
While this affected national travel, several Maine public transportation providers still held the mandate in place.
Despite the lowering of the mask mandate, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend people wear masks indoors.
Below is a list of Maine transportation providers and their mask status, as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19.
Portland Jetport: masks optional, but face coverings may still be required for flights to some international destinations
Bangor International Airport: masks optional
Bangor Community Connector: masks are mandatory
Lewiston-Auburn Transit Committee/Purple Bus: masks are mandatory
Greater Portland Metro: masks are mandatory
Casco Bay Lines: masks are mandatory
Biddeford Saco Old Orchard Beach Transit: no update available, website says masks are still required
Amtrak Downeaster: masks optional
Greyhound Lines: Masks optional
Uber: masks optional
Lyft: masks optional
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.