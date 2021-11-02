Managing seasonal affective disorder and COVID-19 anxiety

Seasonal affective disorder generally starts in the fall and continues into the winter months. Doctors say SAD symptoms can worsen when coupled with COVID anxiety.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cooler temperatures and the end of daylight-saving time means shorter days and less sunlight.

These changes can trigger seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

SAD, a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons, generally starts in the fall and continues through the winter months.

Dr. Ruth Benca, chair of psychiatry at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said SAD can be extra challenging for those who are also experiencing COVID-19 anxiety and/or depression.

“In addition to the COVID pandemic, we’re now experiencing a psychiatric pandemic that is expected to be deeper and even more long-lasting than COVID itself,” Benca explained.

“There are many factors we know have contributed to that, you know the changes in peoples living patterns, the isolation, loss of family and friends, loss of jobs.”

Signs and symptoms of SAD can include feeling sad or unmotivated most of the day, fatigue, oversleeping, increased appetite and weight gain, and lost interest in activities.

While slight changes in mood can be normal, Benca said it can be more extreme for others.

“When it gets to the point where it’s impacting your functioning, you’re feeling depressed, you’re just not enjoying things the way you should, certainly if you know you start feeling hopeless or feeling like life isn’t worth living, definitely you need to reach out and get some help for that,” Benca said.

Ways to Reduce Seasonal Depression: